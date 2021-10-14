Last Updated:

Rajnath Singh Meets 106-year-old Bhulai Bhai On Completion Of 70 Years In BJP

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met one of the oldest party workers 106-year-old Bhulai Bhai. Bhai had been a MLA in 1974 and 1977.

Ujjwal Samrat
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met one of the oldest party workers 106-year-old Narayan AKA Bhulai Bhai at the UP Bhavan in New Delhi. Rajnath Singh met Bhulai Bhai after he completed 70 years in the party. The 106-year-old worker had joined the erstwhile Jansangh on Dussehra in 1952. Bhai, who had worked with the founders of BJP, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee has a long association with Rajnath Singh.

Following his meeting with Bhulai Bhai, Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared his picture with the 106-yar-old worker. Rajnath Singh also expressed that he was pleased to meet Bhulai Bhai and also wished for his good health from Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijayadashami. 

While interacting with the media, Rajanth Singh also talked about his meeting with the 106-year-old worker and said, "I came to meet Bhulai Bhai. Probably, he is the oldest among all the BJP workers of the time of Jan Sangh in the country. His age is 107 years. In 1977, when I was an MLA, he was also an MLA. Had a very good meeting with him at UP Bhavan."

Bhulai Bhai's meeting with Rajnath Singh

Bhulai Bhai, from the SC community, who will attain the age of 107 years on 1 November this year and had sought time to meet the union defence minister was elated to hear that Singh has offered to come and meet him. He had worked with Rajanth Singh for years. Bhai had been a two-time MLA from Jansangh in 1974 and 1977.

As Singh hugged the oldest worker of the party, Bhulai Bhai's eyes welled up with tears. Elated, Bhai said he is feeling young after meeting the minister who also presented dhoti-kurta and shawl to him. Bhulai said, "Jawan ho gaya mil ke. Krishna sudama ko milne aaye hai." ( I am feeling young. It's like Lord Krishna has come to meet Sudama.)

Speaking to ANI about the transformation of the party during all these years, Bhai said, "We have seen the party changing and it is a change for the good. We were hopeful that we will form the government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Narayan, who is also known as Bhulai Bhai during the second COVID-19 induced lockdown. The PM had then appealed to every citizen of the country to take care of the elders in the family. Leading by example, PM Modi had made calls to senior-most leaders in the party and sought their blessings besides asking about them and their family's health.

