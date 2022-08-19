Rajnath Singh Meets Assam Rifles Troops In Imphal Day After Inaugurating 'The Durand Cup'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state of Manipur, on Friday attended an event organised at the Mantripukhari Garrison in Imphal in the presence of several army jawans and officials. He also interacted with the Army and Assam Rifles personnel and deliberated over matters related to their service and duty.

Manipur | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Army and Assam Rifles personnel at Mantripukhari Garrison in Imphal pic.twitter.com/9zjhZS1LaJ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Later, while addressing the event, the Union Minister expressed a 'sense of pride' over meeting the Army jawans.

My address to the troops in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/oDXzkAe7qh — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2022

"I felt great meeting the Army and 57 Mountain Division personnel. Whenever there are plans with the Army, I make sure that I meet them personally and interact with them", he said.

"Whenever I meet the jawans and officers of our armed forces, I feel happy, proud, and at peace. Everyone is serving the nation, teachers, doctors, and others but what our soldiers are doing is more than just profession, and more than service", he also said.

At Imphal, the Union Minister also lauded the service of the Army jawans and said that the Indian borders are protected and safe due to the sacrifice of the Indian Army and its troops. Singh said, "No matter which government is there in the country, the role of India's security forces play a main role in securing the borders which is more important than anything else".

Singh also recalled the contribution of the Indian Army in several historic wars further adding that the forces continue to move forward by fighting against the enemies of the country and also sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates the Manipur chapter of the Durand Cup

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Minister inaugurated the Manipur chapter of the 131st Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal. Calling it a "historic day", Singh said that it shows a huge prestige for the North East and is a matter of huge pride for the region.

Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup is being held in multiple venues in Kolkata, Imphal, and Guwahati. Manipur is hosting 10 group C matches of the Cup.

Delighted to attend the Inaugural Ceremony of the Imphal Chapter of Durand Cup-2022 today.



Durand Cup is one of the oldest football tournaments in the world.



The Indian Army has done a commendable job by organising the matches in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/TRUo5KJOQQ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 18, 2022

Image: ANI