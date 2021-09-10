Rajnath Singh Meets Australian Counterpart; 'Focus On Cooperation, Expanding Engagement'

Strengthening the strategic ties between India and Australia, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australian Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton on Friday for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India and Australia.

The 2+2 dialogue between India and Australia is being held from September 10 to 12.

During the first day of the dialogue, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the strong ties between the two countries by emphasising the Australian counterpart's visit to India even during the pandemic times.

He said, "Despite the testing times of COVID-19, your visit to India is a testimony of our strong friendship. India and Australia have shared stakes in a peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

"This visit (by Australian Ministers) in challenging times of COVID shows the commitment bilateral relationship," Rajnath Singh said as he apprised about the fruitful and wide-ranging discussion with Australian Minister Dutton on the bilateral defence cooperation and regional issues.

"Both of us are keen to work jointly to realise the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This partnership is based on our shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. Both, Australia and India have tremendous stakes in peace, development and free flow of trade, rules-based order and economic growth in the region," Rajnath Singh said.



"Our discussions today focused on our bilateral defence cooperation and expanding military engagements across Services, enhancing defence information sharing, cooperation in emerging defence technologies and mutual logistics support," he added.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted Australia's participation in the Malabar Exercise held this year. He also informed Minister Dutton about India's recent efforts of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative growing innovation ecosystem in India, and the two ministers discussed opportunities to work together in Defence, Science, and Technology areas.

"I invited Australian industry to take advantage of India's liberalised foreign direct investment policies in the defence sector. We both agreed that there are opportunities for bilateral collaboration for co-development and co­-production," Rajnath Singh said as he welcomed Australia for shared economic growth.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton also underscored India's role in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region. India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-pacific strategy. We share one of the world's important oceans. We both want a stable, resilient, secure and strategic neighbourhood," Peter Dutton said.

Earlier in the day, a Tri-services Guard of Honour was given to the Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton upon his arrival in India and before meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Vigyan Bhawan.

Picture of the meeting:

Image: Republic World