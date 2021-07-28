Rajnath Singh Meets Belarus Counterpart At SCO Defence Ministers' Summit In Dushanbe

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Defence Ministers' conclave, met with his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Bhushan Babu, Defence Ministry's Principal Spokesperson said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Dushanbe, today."

Singh arrived in Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting of the defence ministers of the member states of the SCO, an eight-nation influential grouping.

Rajnath Singh is expected to pitch for concerted efforts to deal with terrorism and other security challenges prevalent in the region at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave in Dushanbe on Wednesday. China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is also attending the SCO conclave but no bilateral meeting has been scheduled between Singh and the Chinese leader. However, sources did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Singh and Wei on the sidelines of the conclave.

SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave

The defence minister is visiting Dushanbe from July 27 to 29 to attend the annual meeting of the defence ministers of SCO member states, Singh's office tweeted.

"In the annual meeting, defence cooperation issues among SCO member states are discussed and a communique is expected to be issued after the deliberations," it said.

July 29 is expected to be the main day of engagement which includes a collective call by SCO delegates and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. Tajikistan is chair of the grouping which has eight member states namely, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and 4 central Asian countries namely, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

In his address, officials said, Rajnath Singh is expected to delve into regional security challenges, including terrorism and ways to deal with them. The Defence Minister met with his Tajik counterpart Col Gen Sherali Mirzo to discuss bilateral as well as other issues of mutual interest.

"SCO Nations, together, encompass nearly half the human population on our planet. In terms of geography, it covers approximately three-fifths of the Eurasian continent. We, therefore, have collective stakes to create a safe, secure and stable region that can contribute towards progress and improvement of human development indices of our people and the generations which will follow. It is in the same spirit India helps the people of Afghanistan, which is facing violence and devastation over decades. So far India has completed 500 projects in Afghanistan and continuing with some more with total development aid of US dollar 3 billion," Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Dushanbe to attend a conclave of foreign ministers of the SCO states on July 14.