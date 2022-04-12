Rajnath Singh Meets Joe Biden, Lloyd Austin In DC To Review Military & Defence Cooperation

India's Defence Min Rajnath Singh on Monday, April 11 met with US President Joe Biden and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a crucial 2+2 ministerial summit. Defense Minister Singh emphasised that a Major defence partnership between the United States and New Delhi is "one of the most important pillars of India-US strategic relations.”

Addressing the press after the summit, Defense Minister Singh iterated that India has a critical role to play in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific security following Act East and Neighbourhood First policies. Furthermore, he emphasized that the India-US defence partnership is vital for maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region.

"The two Defence Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defense cooperation and the regional security situation. Both Ministers acknowledged the salience of the India-US defense partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region," a press document by the Defense Ministry related to the meeting read on Monday.

Met with the @POTUS Mr @JoeBiden at the White House in Washington today.



Attended the India-US virtual summit which was addressed by the India’s Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi and the US President. pic.twitter.com/otikt2otpB — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2022

Had a wonderful meeting with the US @SecDef, Mr Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon today. We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation. pic.twitter.com/HbjLemlMUx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2022

Def Min Singh, Austin review Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation & more

Defense Minister Singh emphasized that he and his American counterpart Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed ways to deepen the Major Defence Partnership and strengthen cooperation in order to advance the quality and scope of bilateral defence cooperation. The two ministers "reviewed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation and ability of Armed Forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements.

In this context, closer cooperation of Special Operation Forces came up prominently," the Defence Minister said. US and India also held talks about the closer collaboration between Defence Industries in both nations, said defence Minister Singh. Furthermore, he underlined the need for co-development, and co-production between India and US companies and invited US companies to India for manufacturing and maintenance of defence equipment.

India is working with the US to develop advanced technology across the emerging defence domain, defence minister Singh said. He then hailed the “growing depth and scale of India and US partnership.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and a high-level delegation, held a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior officials in the Pentagon. They discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation.