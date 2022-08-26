Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister, held bilateral talks with Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the Tanzanian Minister of Defence and National Service, in New Delhi on August 26. According to media agency ANI, the Tanzanian Defence Minister received a guard of honour upon arrival. The defence cooperation between the two nations is expected to be reviewed by both ministers.

About the bilateral talks, the Union Defence Minister wrote on Twitter, "Reviewed the full range of India-Tanzania defence ties during the fruitful meeting with the Tanzanian Defence Minister, Dr. Stergomena Lawrence Tax in New Delhi. India & Tanzania share the same strategic space. India considers Tanzania as a major Western Indian Ocean Player."

Earlier, the union defence ministry in a statement, said, "During the bilateral talks, the two ministers will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new avenues including Defence Industry Cooperation to further strengthen bilateral engagements."

An MoU was signed by Tanzania and India in 2003 to advance defence cooperation between the two nations. The Tanzanian minister will also travel to Hyderabad, where he will meet with executives from Indian defence firms like Ordinance Factory Medak, Bharat Dynamics, and Zen Technologies.

'Immense scope to boost' India-Tanzania Ties: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh noted that there is enormous potential to strengthen defence and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries. Singh went on to say that he is confident that the India-Tanzania partnership will continue to grow in the coming decades, propelling bilateral relations to new heights.

Singh said, "There is immense scope to boost defence & military to military cooperation between both the countries. I’m confident India-Tanzania partnership will continue to grow over the coming decades, taking the bilateral relations to greater height."

High-level economic, business and commercial ties exist between the two nations. In June of this year, they held the second round of Foreign Office Consultations. They discussed bilateral economic, defence, people-to-people, cultural, trade, and investment relations, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Singh spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conclave in Tashkent on August 24. He reaffirmed India's commitment to combating all forms of terrorism and making the region more peaceful, secure, and stable. China and Pakistan are members of the SCO.

Image: ANI