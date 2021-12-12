Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ on December 12 in Delhi, fondly remembered the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat after his tragic demise on December 8. Stating that the day was decided to be celebrated on a grand scale, Singh attributed the low profile event to the unfortunate death of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who lost lives in the devastating IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

"I am missing General Bipin Rawat today," Rajnath Singh said as he commenced his address at India Gate.

"This program was decided to be celebrated in a lavish way but due to the sudden demise of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and other 11 soldiers, we decided to celebrate ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv' with simplicity this year,' he continued.

Further, Singh mentioned the ongoing treatment of lone survivor IAF's Group Captain Varun Singh at Command Hospital Bengaluru.

"We pray for early recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh," he asserted.

CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away in helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and AWWA President Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 others died in an IAF helicopter crash when the 63-year-old Rawat and staff were travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM on Wednesday. Reports suggest that communications with the IAF Mi-17V5 chopper were lost 7 minutes before the tragic crash that took place near Upper Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. In fact, reports suggest that the crash took place only few minutes away from the destination - Wellington.

India celebrates Swarnim Vijay Parv

Completing 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the celebrations of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh are ongoing. As a part of it, one of the three victory flames has also arrived in Lucknow. The Surya Command of the Indian Army have led the celebrations with a series of events scheduled between December 8 to December 12.

Notably, Swarnim Vijay Varsh was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020 by lighting the four victory flames commencing the journey at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Later, these were dispatched to the four cardinal directions of the country.

"This Vijay Parv is the day of respect in every citizen's heart for this country, I congratulate everyone," Singh said during the address.