Rajnath Singh Offers DRDO Medical Equipment To UP Hospitals Amid Fresh Surge In State

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Amid the rising cases in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh has also offered to provide medical equipment on the behalf of DDRDO Institute of the Ministry of Defense. Apart from this Singh has also enquired about Yogi Adityanath who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

DRDO team to visit Lucknow

Meanwhile, following the instructions of Rajnath Singh, the DRDO team will reach Lucknow on Friday. According to the reports, the DRDO team will also build a COVID-19 hospital with a capacity of over 250-300 beds at two places. In another development amid the surge of cases in Uttar Pradesh, state CM Yogi Adityanath is also chairing a review meeting of officials.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had tested positive for COVID-19 and announced that he was self-isolating. Taking to Twitter, he announced his test results and stated that he was attending all government-related tasks virtually. Additionally, he has also asked people who were in contact with him to get tested

"On getting the initial symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has returned positive. I am in self isolation and am fully following the precautions with the consultation of physicians. I am attending to all all tasks virtually .All activities of the state government are being conducted normally. Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must get tested & take precautions", wrote CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter.

India records 2.17 lakh fresh cases

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: PTI