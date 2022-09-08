Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to Japan, paid tribute to Japan's Self Defence Forces (SDF) personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. In a tweet on Thursday, Singh said, "My tributes to Japan's Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty." Singh, who landed in Tokyo on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Mongolia, and will participate in the 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which is due to be held on Thursday, September 8. Along with the defence Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also attend the crucial meeting.

My tributes to Japan’s Self Defense Forces personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/5OzEhh5Vu9 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2022

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation as well as regional affairs during bilateral talks in Tokyo on Thursday. Both the ministers acknowledged the importance of the India-Japan defence partnership and the critical role it will play in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. During the delegation-level talks, Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defence exercises are a testimony to the deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries. The Ministers expressed their commitment to continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, ‘JIMEX’ and ‘Malabar’.

Rajnath Singh invites Japanese industries to invest in India

They welcomed the operationalisation of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement during Exercise ‘MILAN’ in March this year, according to the MoD. The two Ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries. During the meeting, Singh emphasised the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of Defence Equipment and Technological Cooperation. He invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defence corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defence industry has been created by the Government of India.

Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh