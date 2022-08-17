Rajnath Singh Pitches For Reforms In UN; 'Infirmities Might Lead To Loss Of Relevance'

Amid escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in a virtual address at the Moscow Conference on International Security said that Infirmities within the multilateral system of the United Nations (UN) might lead to its loss of relevance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that United Nations has helped us by giving a platform for global progress. However, the UN system currently lacks a crisis of confidence.

“While the UN has addressed most of these issues somewhat partially and intermittently, our collective effort has nonetheless fallen short in providing effective and enduring solutions, particularly due to the infirmities within the multilateral system” Rajnath Singh added.

Without democratisation of UN organisation will cease to be relevant: Rajnath Singh

Speaking of UN democratisation while addressing the plenary session of the Moscow Conference on International Security-2022, Rajnath Singh asserted that without democratisation of the UN, the organisation will cease to be relevant. It will be able to deliver effective solutions only if it gives the entire world a voice instead of fervently defending the status quo.

In his address, Rajnath Singh said, “This worrying shortcoming of the UN system is a manifestation of its structural inadequacy. Without comprehensive reforms of UN structure and without democratisation in decision-making, the UN might progressively lose its effectiveness and relevance.” Rajnath Singh said.

India has been a pioneer in UN Peacekeeping from its inception: Rajanth Singh

The Defence Minister said with the deployment of more than a quarter million soldiers in as many as 49 UN Peacekeeping Missions, India has been a pioneer in UN Peacekeeping from its inception. Currently, more than 5,500 people are now serving in nine missions.

Rajnath Singh said that the failure of major countries to adapt United Nations institutions to the times ignores the emergence of new geopolitical realities as well as the economic and technological advancements that have taken place since 1945

Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for increased representation of developing nations on the Council "if it is to continue to foster trust and confidence in its capabilities to deliver leadership to the entire world."

Speaking about the Indo-Pacific region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, As a nation central to the Indian Ocean, India is committed to a free, open and secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. “Country’s focus on regional maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean bears testimony to the value that India places on multilateralism,” Rajnath Singh added.