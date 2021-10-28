Rajnath Singh Praises Indian Army, Says Centre 'focused On Ensuring Welfare Of Soldiers'

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the central government is focused on improving combat capability and ensuring the welfare of soldiers in the country. The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, will take place in New Delhi from October 25 to 28, 2021. The Indian Army's top leadership is discussing all aspects of existing security scenarios, situations along borders and in the hinterland, and difficulties for the current security apparatus during the event, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

Furthermore, the conference will address issues such as organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, and human resource management. The main focus of the third day of the conference was the address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the top leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a brief on the Indian Army's current and future goals.

Singh said, "The Government is focused on enhancing combat capability and ensuring the welfare of soldiers. The Policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat is a big step towards self-reliance in defence which offers a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to meet the future requirements of the Armed Forces." He praised the Indian Army for striving toward this goal, noting that in 2020-2021, in accordance with the Atmanirbhar Bharat, 74% of contracts issued by the Army were to Indian vendors, which is commendable.

"There are no budgetary constraints for capability development and meeting other requirements of the Army", he noted.

Rajnath Singh praises Indian Army

Singh highlighted that the decision to offer permanent commissions to female officers in the Army is another critical step that will assure equal possibilities for professional progress for all officers, regardless of gender. The recent incorporation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is a historic step that has been recognised by all stakeholders and will improve their efficiency and accountability, according to the Union Minister. He stated, "The government is committed in every manner towards the veterans and the next of kin of all categories of battle casualties. I have full confidence in the senior military leadership. The nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on road to reforms and capability developments."

The Union Minister underlined the Indian Army's position as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He emphasised the Army's outstanding performance in securing borders and combating terrorism, as well as offering assistance to the civil administration when needed. He praised the Indian Armed Forces for their contribution to the ongoing struggle against COVID-19. Singh stated, "The Army is omnipresent in all domains from Security, HADR, Medical Assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of Indian Army is very important in Nation-building as also in the overall national development."

He complimented the soldiers for the excellent level of operational readiness and capabilities he witnessed firsthand during his visits to forward locations. He also paid tribute to all the brave hearts who gave their lives in defence of the motherland. He praised the Army's significant contributions to military diplomacy in furthering national security goals by forging long-term working relationships with foreign armies. Singh emphasised the technical advancements that are going place in many aspects of our lives and praised the Armed Forces for effectively embracing them. He lauded the Army's efforts to create niche technologies in association with civil enterprises, including top educational institutions.

In response to the current situation at the Northern borders, the Defence Minister expressed complete confidence that, while troops remain firm, ongoing talks for a peaceful resolution of the conflict will continue. He expressed his gratitude saying, "It is our national responsibility to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity."

Singh also lauded the efforts of the Border Road Organization (BRO), which works under tough conditions to connect remote places so that our residents living there can be connected and development can go more quickly. He commended the Indian Army's response to cross-border terrorism in reference to the situation along the Western borders. Defence Minister added, "I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is getting the region to a stable and peaceful environment conducive for overall growth and development."

