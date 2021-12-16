Rajnath Singh Recalls Valour Of Army During 1971 War: ‘Golden Chapter Of India’s Military'

On the 50th Anniversary of the Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 battle, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the war ‘Golden chapter in India’s military'. While recalling the valour of the Indian troops who have made notorious Pakistan bend down on its knees in front of our brave army in 197, Raksha Mantri paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who have led us to the victory.

Rajnath Singh recalls valour of Indian soldiers during 1971 war

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh wrote, "On the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Diwas' we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war.” "The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India's military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," he further added.

On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war.



The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

Dec 16, 2021, marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of ‘East Pakistan,’ which led to the formation of ‘Bangladesh.’ The Defence ministry has been hosting a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter to further share a couple of photos relating to the war, which included an image of the 'Pakistani Instrument of Surrender.

Sharing more pictures from the historic 1971 war. #SwarnimVijayVarsh pic.twitter.com/7Lwa6Z0t1t — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

Rajnath Singh also unveiled a commemorative stamp at the National War Memorial on the occasion.



Commemorating 50 years of the nations' glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war & the liberation of Bangladesh, leaders paid tribute to the country's zeal and Indian Armed Forces' heroes on Swarnim Vijay Diwas on December 16. PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mark the day at National War Memorial, New Delhi whereas President Kovind, invited as guest of honour, attends celebrations in Dhaka. On December 16, 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini," paving the path for the founding of Bangladesh.

On this special day of Vijay Diwas, I had the honour of paying my respects at the National War Memorial and merging into the Eternal Flame, the four Vijay Mashaals which traversed across the length and breadth of the country over the course of last one year. pic.twitter.com/HwTKXEcaoq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021

Image: Twitter