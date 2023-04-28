Rajnath Singh Refuses To Shake Chinese FM's Hand In Strong Msg To China Over LAC Situation

Highlighting tensions between China and India over border dispute, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not bother to exchange a handshake with Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu ahead of a bilateral meeting which was held Thursday. According to reports, it has been learnt that the two ministers discussed bilateral relations along with various developments in the India-China border areas.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Defence Minister can be seen welcoming his Chinese counterpart with folded hands but not with a handshake. Notably, this was the first visit of General Li Shangfu following the Galwan Valley clash that occurred n 2020.

The Chinese Defence Minister is in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting. India is currently chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), scheduled to take plae on April 27 and 28.

Singh’s handshake moments with others

Meanwhile, it is important to note that Singh’s namaste gesture instead of the handshake was only for the Chinese Defence Minister as he greeted Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani with the classic handshake on Thursday, April 28.

In fact, Rajnath Singh on Friday as well shook his hands while meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov and Uzbekistan Defence Minister Lt General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich.