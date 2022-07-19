Rajnath Singh Refutes Oppn's 'caste Certificate' Claim On Agnipath; 'Earlier System Same'

Amid the caste politics over the Agnipath scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday refuted Opposition's claims and issued a clarification stating that there is no change in the recruitment system by the Indian Army. This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh attacked the Centre over the requirement of caste and religion certificates to apply for the Agnipath scheme.

"I want to make it clear that is all rumour. The earlier system before independence it's the same. There is no change," said Rajnath Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Singh alleged, "The bad face of Modi government has come in front of the country. Does Modi Ji not consider dalits/backward/tribals eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in "Army Recruitment". Modi ji you have to make "Agniveer" or "Jaativeer".

Agnipath scheme

The Centre, on June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Notably, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. They will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

Meanwhile, all three wings of India's armed forces - Army, Navy, and Air Force - have already started to accept applications for the Agnipath programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) now topping the field with the most registrations.

