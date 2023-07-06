Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence-related Issues; Asks For 'action Taken' Report Within 15 Days

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday carried out a comprehensive review of the ongoing military reforms, domestic defence manufacturing and ways to bolster research and development for weapons systems and hardware. In the course of a day-long 'Chintan Shivir', he also directed various departments and agencies of the defence ministry to make a time-bound action plan for implementation of various initiatives, officials said.

The minister directed all the departments concerned to prepare a time-bound action plan and make a presentation on the action taken report within 15 days.

"Had extensive discussions during the day-long 'MoD Chintan Shivir' today. Several important issues pertaining to strengthening India's Defence capabilities and the welfare of our Ex-Servicemen were discussed," Singh tweeted.

"I have directed all the concerned departments to prepare a time bound action plan and make a presentation on the Action Taken Report within 15 days," he said.

The defence ministry said several innovative proposals were discussed to enhance indigenisation content in domestic defence manufacturing.

It said the focus of the discussions was also on having more collaboration of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with other research bodies and bringing efficiency in the functioning ministry.

Singh sat through the day-long deliberations, which were spread over six sessions, covering important issues pertaining to the department of defence, department of defence production, department of military affairs, department of ex-servicemen welfare and the DRDO.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat were among those who attended the deliberations.