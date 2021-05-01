Rajnath Singh Reviews Efforts Of Armed Forces In Fight Against Second COVID-19 Wave

In a key development, the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting in which he reviewed the efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces in supporting the civil administration in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. This meeting holds relevance at a time India is reporting more than 3-lakh, now 4-lakh fresh COVID cases every day, putting great stress on the civil administration.

In the meeting, Singh was briefed about the many initiatives being taken by the forces, which includes the Indian Army setting up more than 720 beds in various States, 500-bed hospital being set up in Lucknow that will be functional in a brief time of two to three days, and another hospital being set up in Varanasi which will be functional by May 5, both by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Besides, setting up beds in hospitals, he was also given a brief on steps to increase staff in hospitals. He was informed that 600 additional doctors are being mobilised through special measures such as calling to duty those who had retired in the last few years while the Indian Navy has deployed 200 Battle Field Nursing Assistants to assist in various hospitals.

It was added that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has also deployed 300 cadets and staff at various locations in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana. He was also informed about the telemedicine service, to be operated by health veterans, that will begin soon to provide consultation to those patients who remain at home.

Efforts of forces in transportation of oxygen lauded

Singh also took the opportunity to laud the efforts of the forces in transporting oxygen containers from abroad as well as within the country between places of consumption and production. As per government data, while transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out several sorties from Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai and within the country, the Indian Navy dispatched four ships – two to the Middle East and two to South East Asia – to transport filled oxygen containers to India. As of May 01, 2021, IAF carried out 28 sorties from abroad, airlifting 47 oxygen containers with 830 MT of capacity, while from within the country, it carried out 158 sorties, airlifting 109 containers with 2,271 MT capacity. The Navy and the Air Force have also supplied nearly 500 portable oxygen cylinders from their stores to various civilian hospitals.

COVID tally in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day. Hitting a new record, in the last 24 hours, the country breached the 4-lakh mark with 4,01,993 fresh cases, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections.

With this, the cumulative count in the country rose to 1,91,64,969, Of the given number, 1,56,84,406 have recuperated while 2,11,853 have died, with 3,523 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

