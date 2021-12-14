Rajnath Singh Says Centre Striving To Make Defence Sector 'Aatmanirbhar'; Hails CDS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the Central government has been making constant efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector, which was lagging behind due to lack of investment, innovation, research and development before the BJP came to power in 2014".

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of several iconic events of the Department of Defence Production (DDP), as part of the Ministry of Defence dedicated week from December 13-19, 2021 to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of Independence.

A virtual exhibition, 'Path to Pride', public exhibitions, curated museums and a booklet showcasing 75 resolutions of the DDP were inaugurated and launched by the Minister. Congratulating DDP for organizing the week-long nationwide events, he said it will help in spreading information about the efforts towards making India a net defence exporter from a net defence importer.

Inaugurated nation-wide events organised by the Department of Defence Production as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.



These events will raise awareness about progress made in defence sector and also instill a sense of national pride in the people. https://t.co/MfuKYr866r pic.twitter.com/CX9CALAKDG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 13, 2021

'CDS General Bipin Rawat still had a lot to do'

In his address, Rajnath Singh also paid rich tribute to the country's late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021, and extended his condolences to the family members.

"General Rawat still had a lot to do. Modernization of our Armed Forces and complete self-reliance in the defence sector were subjects close to his heart. Now, it is our responsibility to work tirelessly to achieve the objective even sooner," he added.

Sharing insights on what freedom of Nation means to him, the Defence Minister said that freedom is not just a thing to be attained or earned, it is also a thing to maintain, for which one has to strive continuously.

"Freedom is not a goal, but a path. To a sovereign nation, freedom means the ability and capacity to take any decision related to defence and socio-economic development. In any situation, we can take a decision only when we are completely self-reliant," he stressed.

'Making constant efforts to achieve Aatmanirbharta'

Rajnath Singh opined that while India attained freedom in the fields such as agriculture, education and health post-independence, not much attention was paid towards the defence sector. "Before the government came to power in 2014, the defence sector lagged behind due to lack of investment, innovation and research and development. This led to a dependency on imports to meet the defence requirements of the country and affected the strategic autonomy," he said.

The Union Minister pointed out that the present government understood the importance of self-reliance in defence and has been making constant efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in the sector. "The defence sector has entered into a new era due to the policies, vision and mindset of this government," he added.

Stating that this government does not shy away from taking bold decisions in the interest of the nation, Singh listed out a number of policy reforms introduced by the Centre to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He made special mention of the corporatization of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), saying that the move will make OFB more effective and efficient and unleash its true potential.

Achieving 'Make in India, Make for the World' objective

The minister also appreciated the fact that the private sector has contributed to about 90 per cent of the country's defence exports. He exuded confidence this active and continued partnership between the government and the private sector will help to soon achieve 'Make in India, Make for the World' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hoped that the week-long events will generate awareness among people about the progress made in the defence sector, instil national spirit and further strengthen their trust in the country's defence preparedness.