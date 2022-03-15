Rajnath Singh Says 'formal High-level Inquiry Ordered' Over Accidental Missile Firing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on India's missile-firing episode on Tuesday, March 15, and reiterated that it was an accident. The Defence Minister said that he gave the highest priority to the safety and security of weapon systems and termed the incident regrettable. Making a statement on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile on 9th March 2022" in Parliament, Singh said that he could assure that the missile system is ‘very reliable and safe’.

Earlier on March 10, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on an alleged airspace violation claiming that an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” had landed on its territory. Following the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the incident and said that the government has taken serious note of it. He added that an inquiry on the incident is underway.

“I would like to brief this august House about an incident that took place on 9 March 2022. This incident relates to the inadvertent release of a missile during the inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection, a missile was accidentally released at around 7 pm,” Singh told Parliament.

'High-level inquiry ordered to determine exact cause': Rajnath Singh

Informing Parliament that no one was injured in the incident, the Defence Minister said, “It was later learnt that the missile had landed inside the territory of Pakistan. While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident. I would like to inform the august House that Government has taken serious note of the incident.”

“A formal high-level inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident,” the Defence Minister informed and added that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is currently being conducted in the wake of the accidental firing incident.

“We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, the same would be immediately rectified,” Singh said in his statement.

Furthermore, the Defence Minister backed the armed forces and their ability to carry out safe and reliable handling of the missile system.

“I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems,” Singh said..

China needles Pakistan over missile episode

Meanwhile, prone to meddling in India's affairs, China on Monday provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident. China's provocation comes even as Pakistan and India are already in constant touch in regard to the matter, and have been discussing and deliberating on the topic of enquiry.

However, dissatisfied with India's explanation, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought a joint probe to "accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident."

(Image: PIB/PTI)