Def Min Rajnath Singh Says India-China Border Issue Unresolved, Notes Chinese Disagreement

The border issues between India and China remains unresolved and thus far, there has been no mutually acceptable solution, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament in a highly awaited speech on Tuesday. Singh said that China disagrees on the border, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and doesn't recognise traditional and customary alignment of the boundary.

"India and China border issue remain unresolved. Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution. China disagrees on the border and doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principals." Rajnath Singh told lawmakers.

Moreover, the Defence Minister said New Delhi has conveyed its displeasure over Beijing's unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in regions like eastern Ladakh through diplomatic channels.

"We have told China through diplomatic channels that the attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements," he said and called out violent conduct of Chinese troops in a clear violation of all past agreements. Singh assured that the government and the armed forces are ready to deal with the situation.

He asked Lok Sabha MPs to pass a resolution "that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces who are guarding our borders to safeguard India's sovereignty and integrity".

India, China clashes

Tensions between India and China have remained high since May when the Chinese PLA made repeated attempts to transgress the LAC in eastern Ladakh using its usual playbook. The most heated exchange came on the night of June 15 when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a brutal physical brawl at the Galwan Valley which led to casualties on both sides.

Though military and diplomatic level engagements continued, the PLA continued its nefarious attempts to intrude into India territory in key locations like Pangong Tso, Depsang and Dogra Post. The Indian Army has repeatedly thwarted such attempts and now controls strategic heights in areas of the south bank of Pangong Tso.

