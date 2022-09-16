India No Longer A Weak Nation, World Listens To Us: Rajnath Singh Avers At Republic Summit

Flagging off the Republic Bharat Summit with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in New Delhi on September 16, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that any agreement are reached only with those on equal standing, and India is no longer a weak country. Speaking at Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan, organised by Republic Media Network, Singh added that earlier, no one used to listen to India. However, now when we speak, the entire world opens its ears and listens to us, he emphasised.

Defence Minister said, "Agreements happen only with those on equal footing, those who are strong. India is no longer a weak country. Today, India is not a weak nation. We will uphold our integrity, unity and sovereignty. Earlier, no one used to listen to India. Today when we speak, the entire world opens their ears and listens to us."

#BREAKING | Agreements happen only with those on equal footing, those who are strong. India is no longer a weak country: Raksha Mantri @RajnathSingh hinting at agreement with China? Tune in #LIVE to the #RashtraSarvopariSammelan here - https://t.co/bqxsQAZsyi pic.twitter.com/BQyrzBlt1q — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Earlier, no one used to listen to India. Today when we speak, the entire world opens their ears and listens to us: @rajnathsingh addresses India’s biggest conclave #RashtraSarvopariSammelan



Watch - https://t.co/35MqCjUHGg pic.twitter.com/FyAVE2C4Tq — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

India may achieve economic development by implementing Nation First strategy

Arnab Goswami, editor in chief of Republic Media Network, and defence minister Rajnath Singh lit lamps to signal the start of the Republic Bharat Summit. Regarding the Indian economy, Singh claimed that by implementing the Nation First strategy, India may achieve economic development. He went on to explain that India was poor when it gained independence, and that truth cannot be disputed. Hence, according to Singh India took so long for it to progress.

He said, "When we got Independence, India was poor. We can't deny this reality. It was poor. That's why it took time for it to move on the path of development. In 1950, the Indian economy was the 6th economy in the world. In 1960, we slipped to the 8th spot. In 1970, we slipped to the 9th spot. In 1980, it exited the list of top 10 economies."

He praised the fact that India is now one of the top 5 economies in the world, surpassing the United Kingdom. At the Republic Bharat Summit, during his keynote speech, Singh also said that the US Defence Secretary had consented to the transfer of an important technology, which he could not specify at the time.

#BREAKING: BIG ANNOUNCEMENT BY RAKSHA MANTRI@rajnathsingh says the US Defence Secretary has agreed to the transfer of a key technology, which he cannot reveal yet.



Watch the @Republic_Bharat #RashtraSarvopariSammelan #LIVE here - https://t.co/bqxsQAZsyi pic.twitter.com/YXtc0dy0LV — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Image: RepublicWorld