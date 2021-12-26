Rajnath Singh Says 'new India Does Not Play With Security,' Hails CM Yogi Over UP's Growth

Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said 'Chief Minister does not give any concession to the mafia'. Speaking from Lucknow at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defense Technology and Testing Center and BrahMos Manufacturing Center, Rajnath Singh also said 'CM Yogi has shown courage in every work'.

The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs as the state nears elections in February 2022.

Union Defence Minister talks about boosting India's power worldwide:

"We want to make BrahMos missile on Indian soil. Not to attack any country, but India should have such power that no country in the world can target India. The stand of the country is clear that it will not like to play with security. This is a new India that does not tease first and if someone teases it then does not leave it," added Defence Minister Singh.

Rajnath Singh hails UP CM Yogi over development

Further talking about the development work done in UP, the Union Minister said that people from other states have acknowledged the work done by UP Government.

"Investors from all over the world are coming to Uttar Pradesh to invest. When I go to other states, people say that the government of UP is very effective. If anyone has done the work of effectively implementing all the schemes implemented by our Prime Minister in the entire state, then it is Yogi Adityanath, I want to congratulate him wholeheartedly," mentions Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh expresses gratitude to CM Yogi

The Defence Minister expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister as the latter provided 200 acres of land in just one and a half months for setting up projects.

"As soon as I mentioned the setting up of the projects, he agreed immediately without delaying even for a moment. He said- I will provide the land as soon as possible," concluded the Defence Minister.

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022

BJP had won the 2017 polls with a thumping majority of 312 seats. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. BJP has divided the entire state into three regions with top leaders having been assigned two each. Union Defence Minister has been given Kashi and Awadh to oversee poll preparations while Home Minister Amit Shah has been assigned Kashi and Awadh. BJP president JP Nadda has been assigned Kanpur and Gorakhpur.