Rajnath Singh Says Uttarakhand CM Deserves 5-yr To Perform; Compares Him To MS Dhoni

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister inaugurated the Shaheed Samman Yatra at Moonakote in Pithoragarh on Saturday. At the event, the Defence Minister paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Rajnath Singh also praised the development witnessed under the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while going on to compare him with a renowned Indian batsman.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while saluting the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country attested that he was fortunate enough to receive an opportunity to visit the Saur Valley in Pithoragarh. CM Dhammi hailed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the decisions being taken in the interest of the soldiers and the commendable efforts being made to further increase their enthusiasm.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the martyrs

As Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Shaheed Samman Yatra at Moonakote in Pithoragarh, he also honoured the families of the martyred soldiers on this occasion. He was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Bishan Singh Chufal, MP Ajay Tamta, BJP State President/MLA Madan Kaushik, Pithoragarh MLA Chandra Pant were present on this occasion. While speaking at the event, Singh said, "Every citizen of India should have a feeling of respect for the families of martyrs. Every effort was made by the Central Government to solve the problems of soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families..".

Rajnath Singh compares CM Dhami to MS Dhoni

While heaping praise for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajnath Singh attested that the former was 'batting very fast'. While going on to compare the Uttarakhand CM to legendary Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni for implementing more than 400 decisions in the favour of public interest in four months, Rajnath Singh said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is batting very fast. Right now the Chief Minister is playing 20-20 matches. They should have a test match of five years. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a good finisher like Mahendra Singh Dhoni."

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI