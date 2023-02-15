Rajnath Singh Shares ‘Design India’s Destiny’ Mantra For Defence Start-ups At Aero India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, while addressing the annual defence start-up event ‘Manthan’ at the Chandan Singh Air Force Convention Centre in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka, highlighted the importance of start-ups in the country and said that India should move forward on the path of ‘Design our Destiny’. Notably, the event was organised on the third day of Aero India 2023.

Speaking at the ‘Bandhan’ and Valedictory Ceremony of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Rajnath Singh said, “Today, after 75 years of independence, we have got an opportunity to move forward on the path of 'Design our Destiny'. The environment created in our country for start-ups in the last few years is a boon for youth. Seven to eight years back we had a few start-ups in our country and today their number is about to reach 1 lakh.”

"If we have to go ahead of other countries, it is necessary for new people and start-ups to come forward. In my view, start-up means new energy, start-up means new commitment, and start-up means new enthusiasm," Singh added.

#LIVE | Today our domestic defence industry is more developed because we have tried to meet the requirements in order to boost the industry: #DefenceMinister #RajnathSingh.



Tune in to watch-https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/ryxtHkCpnn — Republic (@republic) February 15, 2023

Defence Minister announces launch of DISC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Day 3 of the Aero India conclave announced the launch of Defense India Start-up Challenge-DISC-9 and informed that the Ministery of Defence has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSMEs.

“I'm happy to announce the launch of Defense India Start-up Challenge-DISC-9,” Singh said, adding, “Defense Ministry has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSMEs. iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defense.”

“iDEX has helped many home-grown technologies to develop and move forward. iDEX has introduced hundreds of innovators to the market. iDEX has been awarded the PM Award under the Innovation category. Thus thousands of skilled and semi-skilled Indians have been allowed in direct and indirect employment generation,” he added.

India to push defence exports to $5 Bn By 2024-25: PM Modi

Earlier, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023 on February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India aims to triple the annual defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2024-2025.

“Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner. I call on India's private sector to invest more and more in the country's defence sector,” PM Modi said at the inaugural ceremony of India's flagship aviation exhibition.

Notably, the Central government and its defence department are eyeing defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion), making it the biggest deal ever. According to sources, India is trying to complete its jetliner purchases to press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally and meet civilian demand.