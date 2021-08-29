Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington in Tamil Nadu where he stated that India had changed its mindset towards cross-border strikes from 'reactionary' to 'proactive' over the last few years. Hitting out at Pakistan's 'proxy war', Rajnath Singh remarked that after the recent border tensions, the countrymen today were confident that there will be 'no compromise' with India's national security.

Rajnath Singh sends a strong message to Pakistan

Rajnath Singh said, "If a ceasefire (between India & Pakistan) is successful today, it is because of our strength. In 2016, cross-border strikes changed our reactionary mindset into a proactive mindset, which was further strengthened by the Balakot airstrike in 2019. Despite challenges at our borders, the countrymen today are confident that there will be no comprise with India's national security."

"The belief that India would not only end terrorism on its own land but also not hesitate to conduct counter-terrorism operations on their land if needed, is gradually becoming stronger. Similarly in the northern sector too, a unilateral attempt was made to change the status-quo on the border last year. There too, we faced our adversary with a new dynamism," he added.

During India-China border stand-off, when Chinese forces were trying to march ahead, I spoke to the Army chief around 11 pm... The situation was very critical. In that situation too, the way our forces behaved prudently is commendable: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/CsJ3RFrUwc — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Defence Minister details future reforms

Speaking on ‘Defence reforms in shifting National Security paradigm’ at DSSC, Rajnath Singh announced that the Ministry of Defence was now considering the formation of 'Integrated Battle Groups' which would help make quick decisions during a war-like situation. Additionally, it was also considering a reform called ‘Tour of Duty’ which would help reduce the average age of military.

"I would like to put another important reform in front of you people. That is the formation of 'Integrated Battle Groups' which is also being seriously considered by the Ministry of Defense. You are all aware that quick decision making during war is an important factor. Our Ministry is seriously considering an initiative called ‘Tour of Duty’, which, beyond my understanding, will transform into a game changing reform. This will help reduce the average age of our military, and make them more agile," he said.

These 'Integrated Battle Groups' will be new groups to fight against the enemies. Under this, extremely lethal, brigade-sized agile and self-reliant fighter formations will be made: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/I1yr2unGre — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Rajnath Singh also addressed the Afghanistan crisis and the challenges that it would pose for the nation. "The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us... These situations have forced our country to rethink its strategy. We are changing our strategy and the formation of QUAD underlines this strategy," he said.