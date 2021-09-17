Rajnath Singh Slams Pro-Khalistan Supporters, Tells Sikh Community 'Entire India Is Yours'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the book launch of Shining Sikh Youth of India. While at the event the Defence Minister addressed the young achievers and lauded the Sikh community. During his address, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the Sikh community carried with itself a lot of glorious history but, ironically most of them were unaware of it.

Addressing the young Sikh achievers at the Book Release of ‘Shining Sikh Youth of India’ https://t.co/RvqQ1FSXvP — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2021

Rajnath Singh says Sikh helped sustain Indian culture

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the book launch of 'Shining Sikh Youth of India' remembered Sikh's contribution in India's struggle for freedom. He asserted, "Indian culture had faced a lot of trouble in the past. If Indian culture has sustained today it's because of the Sikh community." While speaking more about the Sikh culture, Rajnath Singh mentioned that if some precautionary measures had been taken at the time of partition then Kartarpur Sahib would not have been in Pakistan. Instead, it would have been a part of India. The defence minister added, "When we got freedom and faced the tragedy of partition, Sikhs suffered a lot!"

'Entire Hindustan in yours' says Rajnath Singh to pro-Khalistan supporters

While pointing at the lack of historical knowledge among the Sikh community, Rajnath Singh said, "I would say teach your youths the history of the Sikh community." He denoted the vibrant heritage and culture that the Sikhs carried with them and that that communities contributions towards the welfare of the Indian society will also be upheld and remembered. Turning his attention to pro-Khalistanis, Rajnath Singh said, "Some people demand 'Khalistan'. Why do you talk about Khalistan? The entire 'Hindustan' is yours."

About Shining Sikh Youth of India

Compiled by Dr Prabhleen Singh of Punjabi University, Shining Sikh Youth of India is a book dedicated to the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The book by Dr Prabhleen Singh pens down the life stories of India's 200 foremost Sikhs. This includes the mention of personalities from the education, sports, business, medicine, entertainment, civil services, judiciary, media, social services, IAS, IFS and IRS fraternity, who contributed greatly towards the welfare of the community in some or the other way.

Image: PTI