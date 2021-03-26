Rajnath Singh, South Korean Counterpart To Jointly Inaugurate Indo-Korean Friendship Park

The Ministry of Defence in a release on Thursday said that South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook will arrive in India for a three-day visit to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation. Wook will meet the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and conduct talks that will also ponder upon international issues.



"South Korea's Minister of National Defence to visit India from March 25-27. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajanath Singh in New Delhi to discuss India-South Korea cooperation along with other regional and international issues," the release read. The MoD in its release further announced that an Indo-Korean Friendship Park will also be jointly inaugurated by both the defence ministers, according to ANI.

'Matters on security and defence top-priority'

Wook's visit also includes a trip to Agra. Last year, both the countries involved in consultations on matters related to bilateral cooperation and international issues that are of mutual interest including cooperation in defence and security aspects, response to pandemic among others.



Wook's visit comes days after the US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin arrived in India for a three-day visit, where he had observed the significance of the relationship between India and America. Llyod had said "India is an increasingly important partner for the US, given the rapidly shifting international dynamics. Ties between Washington and New Delhi are a stronghold of free and open Indo-Pacific region."