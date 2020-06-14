'The Weather Has Changed In PoK, Pakistan Is Now Under Massive Pressure': Rajnath Singh

While addressing a virtual rally in J&K on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the massive crackdown on terror in the Union territory saying that the rights of the people had been strengthened after the abrogation of Article 370.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, we have started a major crackdown on terrorism in Kashmir. Our citizens in PoK who had no rights are now being integrated into the system. The rights of the people in J&K are being consolidated, our Panchayati system has been strengthened," said Rajnath Singh. "Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'Kashmir azadi' were held and flags of Pakistan & ISIS were seen, but now only Indian flag is seen there," he added.

'The weather has changed in POK'

The weather has changed in Muzaffarabad-Gilgit and we are showing the weather conditions there, so with this Pakistan is under massive pressure and they are eager to do something but our forces are vigilant and are ready to thwart any such plans. The people of PoK will only demand in coming future that they want to live with India and not forcibly with Pakistan," said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister also condoled the death of Anantnag Sarpanch Ajay Pandita thanking him for laying his life down for the country. Earlier this week, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon 40-year-old Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries.

I pay my tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who died in a cowardly attack and also Mohd Makbul Sherwani of Baramulla, who in 1947 hoisted the Indian flag in Kashmir valley: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing.

He also spoke about how the corruption in Kashmir had been controlled post the removal of article 370 saying, "For a long time, Congress carried forward this temporary provision of Article 370. From 2014 onwards we have given over 2 lakh crores to Jammu & Kashmir for its development. Corruption was rampant here. Where the money would go, everyone knows. With the removal of this article these people struggling to stay afloat."

While speaking on China, Rajnath Singh assured that talks were underway and that no one would be kept 'in the dark.' "China has also expressed its wish to resolve this issue via talks. I'd like to inform the Opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark. I assure you that we won't compromise with national pride in any situation," he said.

