Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay have been recorded sharing a light moment on camera. In what appeared to be friendly banter between both the lawmakers, Singh took Bandyopadhyay by surprise leaving the TMC MP with a brightened face. The video has been shared multiple times by internet users who hailed the ministers for sharing a healthy relationship away from political disagreements.

The short clip emerged on social media as Bandyopadhyay announced that TMC would not attend the all-Opposition parties meet that was called by Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha. Kharge headed the meeting of all opposition parties ahead of Parliament’s Winter session which started on Monday.

The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “All the opposition parties I think should come to the meeting on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The issues that are on priority shall be discussed in the meeting.”

Separately, TMC MP Sudip Banerjee had also confirmed that Trinamool would drop out from the Opposition parties’ meeting while speaking to ANI. “TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend both the meetings one chaired by the Prime Minister and another by the Rajya Sabha Chairman” adding that the party would be raising several issues in the house.

PM Modi said govt 'ready' to discuss all issues

Meanwhile, addressing the all-parties meet convened on Sunday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored that the government wants a healthy discussion in parliament. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested parties cooperation for the smooth functioning of the House. While the meetings took place before the session started on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the importance of the session and said that the government is ready to take all the issues.

PM Modi said, “The government is ready to discuss all issues, it is also ready to answer all questions. We want questions in parliament and also peace. Whatever voices are raised against the government or government policies - the dignity of parliament and the Speaker's Chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations.”

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)