Rajnath Singh Takes Dig At China; Slams 'hegemonic Tendencies' Twisting UNCLOS Definition

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned India's first indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy on Sunday. The induction ceremony took place at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard and Rajanth Singh gave a brief address. During his speech, the Defence Minister took a dig at China and slammed it for its growing aggressiveness when it comes to the seas. Without naming China directly, Singh asserted that 'some irresponsible nations' with their 'narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies' are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He remarked that these actions by China were a matter of concern.

"It is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some nations," Singh said. "Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," he added.

INS Visakhapatnam joins Indian Navy

The Defence Minister commissioned India's first indigenous stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam at the Mumbai Naval Dockyard on Sunday. INS Visakhapatnam is a destroyer of Project 15B and its induction comes as a huge boost for the Indian Navy's prowess. It is also a crucial step for the Indian Navy to demonstrate its indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms. Packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned in the presence of top naval commanders. It is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, including supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, an Indian Navy official informed.

Image: PTI/AP