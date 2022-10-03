Rajnath Singh Takes Sortie In Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter; Shares His Experience

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a sortie in Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) named ‘Prachand’ at Jodhpur airbase. Its induction into the Indian Air Force is a step forward in the government's push for self-reliance in the defence sector.

Dressed in flying gear, the Raksha Mantri climbed into the cockpit of the combat helicopter with his co-pilot. Notably, Rajnath Singh has earlier flown sorties of several combat aircraft, including the Rafale fighter jet.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes sortie in Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ at Jodhpur airbase pic.twitter.com/0EKr4m6p6x — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Speaking to the media after the sortie, Rajnath Singh said, "It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly in any terrain, weather, and altitude; it has the capability to attack. Our motto is - make in India, make for the world."

The first batch of LCHs has been developed by aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.

Rajnath Singh Inducts Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters Into Air Force

The first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) was inducted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh into the Indian Air Force (IAF) inventory at a ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A 'Sarv-dharam' prayer was also performed during the induction ceremony in the presence of the Raksha Mantri, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and newly-appointed CDS General Anil Chauhan.

Features of Light Combat Helicopters

The indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones, and armoured columns during conflicts.

According to the PIB press release, “This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force & Indian Army."

Notably, state-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and IR signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated into LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for the next three to four decades.

Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structures have been indigenised. The future series-production version will consist of further modern & indigenous systems.