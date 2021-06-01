Rajnath Singh Talks To Australian Counterpart, Says 'committed To Strategic Partnership'

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton and discussed measures taken by both countries to fight against COVID-19. They also agreed to convene the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity. He also expressed his gratitude to the Australian Armed Forces for supporting India during the second wave. India and Australia are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD )a security alliance comprising of the United States and Japan as well.

India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 1, 2021

Singh tweeted, "Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Australia share a warm and people to people contact underpinned by a strategic partnership,"

"It is heartening to note that the Australian Armed forces have wholeheartedly supported India in its fight against COVID-19. India remains fully committed to the implementation of a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity," he added.

Meanwhile, on May 27, Rajnath Singh had informed that 10,000 sachets of the anti-COVID drug, 2-DG will be available for sale. The drug has been developed by Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The advancement was announced by the Defense Minister while he was launching 'Services e-Health Assistance and Tele-consultation (SeHAT)' OPD Portal via virtual conferencing. Rajnath Singh appreciated the armed forces and lauded the step as crucial. Singh stated that this development would reduce the load on the hospitals.

COVID In India

India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 19,25,374 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 34,67,92,257.

