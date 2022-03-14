Rajnath Singh To Address Parliament On Accidentally-fired Missile That Landed In Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the parliament on India's accidental missile-firing episode tomorrow. According to ANI, the Defence Minister will make a statement on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile on 9th March 2022" in Parliament on Tuesday, March 15.

On Thursday, March 10, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and sought a thorough and transparent investigation on an alleged airspace violation claiming that an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” had landed on its territory. Pakistan's DG of Inter-Services Public Relations informed that the object, likely a missile, was unarmed.

"It violated Pakistan airspace. It fell and damaged civilian property," he said, adding that the incident could have resulted in civilian casualties. He further said, "Whatever caused this incident, it is for India to explain. We will not comment on this. There is a lot of explanation that needs to be given."

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence admitted that on Wednesday, March 9, during the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. Taking cognizance of the claims that the missile landed in Pakistan, the Ministry called it deeply regrettable. "The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry", the Ministry added in the statement. No loss of life was reported during the incident.

China needles Pakistan over missile episode

Prone to meddling in India's affairs, China on Monday, March 14, provoked Pakistan to hold talks and seek a thorough probe into the accidental missile-firing incident. China's provocation comes even as Pakistan and India are already in constant touch in regards to the matter, and have been discussing and deliberating on the topic of enquiry.

However, dissatisfied with India's explanation, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought 'a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident'. Citing the 'grave nature' of the incident, Pakistan has alleged that many questions about India’s 'security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorised missiles' have been raised following the incident.