Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Attend 75th Victory Day Parade In Moscow On June 24

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in the Second World War in Europe. Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu has invited his Indian counterpart to the Parade, which was originally scheduled on May 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official statement, the government said a Tri-Service 75- Member Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents. The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The Regiment had fought with valour in the World War II and has the proud distinction of earning four Battle Honours and two Military Cross amongst other gallantry awards.

"The Indian participation in the Victory Day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice... The visit of Raksha Mantri will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.," said the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 9 expressed his warm greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his countrymen over the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day. PM Modi had said that India stands with Russia "in solemn remembrance" of the day and noted those tens of thousands of Indian soldiers who fought in the war and died.

The new date of June 24 marks the 75th year after the first victory parade in Moscow's iconic Red Square following Nazi Germany’s surrender to Soviet commanders on May 9. The parade traditionally takes place every year on May 9 and it is also Russia’s most important holiday.

Thousands of people gather in Moscow, including elderly veterans proudly wearing their medals. This year, the parade was supposed to highlight Russia’s exception role in history and on the world stage, however, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, the country had to postpone the military parade.

Russia's win in its Great Patriotic War

Russia, which was then part of the larger Soviet Union, along with Western Allies comprising the United States, Britain, and France had defeated the forces of Nazi Germany after nearly six years of war. Soviet forces had occupied much of German capital Berlin by early May, prompting Nazis to realize their ultimate defeat.

On May 7, 1945, General Alfred Jodl signed the unconditional surrender of German forces to the Allies, which was to take effect from May 8.

The Allies had originally agreed to mark May 9, 1945, as Victory Europe (VE) day, but eager western journalists broke the news of Germany’s surrender prematurely, thus signalling the earlier celebration. The Soviets kept to the agreed date, and Russia still commemorates the end of the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War, as Victory Day on May 9.

