Rajnath Singh To Attend Conclave Commemorating 60 Yrs Of Chetak Helicopter On April 2

The Chetak helicopter in the inventory of the Indian Armed Forces has completed 60 years of glorious service to the Nation.

To commemorate this momentous event, a conclave will be held by Air Force Station Hakimpet under the aegis of the Indian Air Force & Training Command, IAF on 2 April 2022.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the Chief Guest at the conclave. The conclave, scheduled at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre, Secunderabad, will be attended by the Chief of the Air Staff, senior retired and serving officers of the helicopter stream from the three services, and officials of the Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard & Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The conclave intends to provide a platform to showcase six decades of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular. This event highlight will involve reflections, narrations, and discussions by prominent speakers from the veteran community and the Armed Services. Deliverables to the audience would also include perspectives on the evolution of helicopter operations as driven by technology and future battlefield imperatives.

Flypast rehearsal by Chetak helicopters (Diamond formation)

On Wednesday, March 30, a flypast rehearsal by Chetak Helicopter was conducted as part of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Chetak/Cheetah helicopters at Air Force Station, Hakimpet.