Rajnath Singh In J&K For Key Meet, Security Upped In Valley After Encounters | Key Points

Security across Jammu and Kashmir has been beefed up in the wake of ongoing firing between terrorists and Indian armed forces. The search operation for the dreaded militants is underway, with some already gunned down by the Indian Army and the hunt for others continuing.

On Saturday, at least two more terrorists were killed in separate encounters that were carried out by security forces in Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in J&K for high-level security meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu. He was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande



Singh will proceed to Rajouri, where 5 soldiers lost their lives in an explosion during an encounter with terrorists yesterday

To take stock of the security situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in J&K for a high-level review meeting at Rajouri Army Headquarters. Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu on Saturday morning, accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pandey.

It is significant to mention that all the encounters reported in the last few weeks have come against the backdrop of the G20 presidency that is scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, the first mega-international event that will be held in the Valley after its special status under Article 370 was revoked.

2 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Rajouri and Baramulla

Two militants were gunned down today (May 6) in separate encounters with security forces in Rajouri and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

This came after Friday's incident where at least five soldiers, who were part of the army's assault team of elite special forces to flush out terrorists in Rajouri, were killed in an IED blast during the operation. Following the attack, a large number of troops were reinforced in the region under 'Operation Trinetra' to flush out terrorists who are believed to be entrenched in caves in the forest areas of Rajouri.

Notably, Friday's attack is the second major loss that the army has suffered in the last two weeks. Last month, five soldiers were killed when an army truck they were travelling in was ambushed by terrorists at Bhata Durian in Poonch.

(Image: ANI)