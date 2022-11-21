Rajnath Singh To Co-chair India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meet In Cambodia; Full Details

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers plus Meeting (ADMM) and the India-ASEAN defence ministers meeting on November 22 and 23 in Cambodia.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Raksha Mantri has been invited to the 9th annual meeting at Siem Reap on the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia Samdech Pichey Sena TEA Banh.

Rajnath Singh to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Ministerial Meeting

India and Cambodia will be co-chairing the India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting to commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations. Rajnath Singh and other dignities of the ASEAN will be discussing and announcing plans to boost the India- ASEAN partnership, as per the official press release.

Notably, India became the dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992, and the inaugural ADMM-Plus was convened in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010. Since 2017, ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to further the dialogue and cooperation between ASEAN and the Plus countries. India and ASEAN elevated their group to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in November 2022.

During the ADMM-Plus meeting and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting, Raksha Mantri Singh will also hold bilateral discussions with the Defence Ministers of the participating countries. He will discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen mutually beneficial engagements.

2022 marks 30 years of ASEAN-India relations

Ten Southeast Asian nations comprise ASEAN, a political and economic union that fosters intergovernmental cooperation and makes it easier for its members to integrate economically, politically, militarily, and educationally with other nations in the Asia-Pacific. It should be noted here that the year 2022 marks 30 years of ASEAN-India relations and it has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. In 1992, India started a formal dialogue with ASEAN as a "Sectoral Dialogue Partner," and in 1996, it became a "Dialogue Partner."

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992 which graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and a summit-level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012. The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

