Rajnath Singh To Launch Defence India Startup Challenge 5.0 tomorrow In New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) 5.0 in New Delhi on Thursday. Three years after the launch of Defence India Startup Challenge 1.0 (DISC), Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), will launch DISC 5.0 on August 19, informed Defence Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

iDEX acts as an umbrella organisation for numerous players in the defence and aerospace sectors, primarily overseeing technology development and prospective cooperation in the field. iDEX can use the country's strong science, technology, and research skill base to generate new capabilities in defence innovation through projects like DISC and Open Challenges. According to the statement, DISC 5.0 will present more obstacles than the previous four DISC versions combined.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the DISC Round 5 Problem Statements received from the Services and Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). According to Secretary (Defense Production) Raj Kumar, iDEX was created to incorporate cutting-edge technology into military warfare while remaining closely aligned with the demands of the Services and reducing reliance on imports.

The Services' and DPSUs' Problem Statements are intended to ensure military advantage soon. The winners will get funds from iDEX of up to Rs 1.5 crore, support from Partner Incubators and direction from the Nodal Officers, the final users. The introduction of DISC 5.0, according to the Ministry, will be a huge step forward in using the startup ecosystem to advance India's defence innovations, equipment design, and manufacturing capabilities. These difficulties will also push startups to become more receptive to new ideas and instil creative thinking among India's aspiring entrepreneurs.

Defence India Startup Challenge

Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, DDP and CEO, DIO, remarked that the iDEX process has created a new environment for Indian companies and provided visibility to their efforts. He emphasised that in the long run, this will aid these organisations in gaining credibility and even securing international contracts. Under the Defence Acquisition Procedure, iDEX is listed as a procurement option (DAP-2020). For the financial year 2021-2022, the Ministry of Defence has set up Rs 1,000 crore for domestic purchases through the iDEX project.

The statement reads, "Recently, the Raksha Mantri had approved a budget of Rs 498.8 crore for the next five years to support over 300 startups and foster innovation in defence & aerospace sectors. These announcements have provided assurance of domestic procurement for the myriad of innovations and products being developed by young entrepreneurs while enabling India's defence sector to contribute significantly towards $5-trillion economy goal by 2025."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: PTI