Rajnath Singh To Launch ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ To Help Kin Of Our Slain & Maimed Jawans

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch the 'Maa Bharati ke Sapoot' website for Armed Forces Battle Casualties Fund on Friday, October 14, during a function being organised at National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi. Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be the Goodwill Ambassador.

Armed Forces Battle Casualties Fund (AFBCWF) is a tri-service fund, utilised for the grant of rapid financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of Kin and dependents of battle casualties.

"While the Government of India has initiated a large number of Welfare Schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads/ industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families. This website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause," the ministry of defence said.

The October 14 event will be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), three Service Chiefs, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and other prominent officials of the defence ministry, Corporate Heads, Chairman & Managing Directors of Banks, distinguished serving personnel from field of Sports and celebrities.

During the event, ten family members of martyrs and soldiers disabled in active military operations will also be felicitated. Parents and families of many War decorated soldiers have also been invited, the statement said.

Soldiers are 'pride of the Nation,' says Defence min

While expressing confidence in the armed forces of the country, Rajnath Singh earlier this month, had called them the "pride of the Nation".

"We are confident that our country is safe in the hands of our armed forces. The jawans of our armed forces and paramilitary forces are the pride of our country," he had said while interacting with Army Jawans deployed at the forward post located on the China border in Uttarakhand on October 5.