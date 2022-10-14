Rajnath Singh To Launch Website For Citizens To Contribute To Armed Forces Fund

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will launch the website (maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) for the citizens to make contributions for the Next of Kin (NoK) of the defence personnel who were either martyred or got seriously injured in combat situations.

Significantly, 1,217 casualties have already been paid compensation under the arrangement. The website is aimed at encouraging citizens to participate in the noble cause.

According to a Ministry of Defence release, the website will be launched at a function at the National War Memorial complex in New Delhi on October 14. Indian film industry star Amitabh Bachhan is the ‘Goodwill Ambassador' for the initiative.

Ease and pleasure of giving! Now you can strengthen our Armed Forces by donating funds through a few clicks on Website #MaaBharatiKeSapoot. Every Rupee of yours to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Fund goes for their welfare. pic.twitter.com/DPgsK9YOCo — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) October 14, 2022

The NoK of ten fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active combat operations will be felicitated today. In a statement, the Ministry further said, "While the Government of India has initiated a large number of Welfare Schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads of industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families."

Genesis of Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund

While there are many government welfare schemes for defence personnel, there was an absence of a fund wherein the citizens can make contributions toward the soldiers. A sudden inflow of donations and public sentiment was witnessed, in the wake of the avalanche incident in the Siachen glacier on 3 February 2016, in which 10 soldiers lost their lives. This gave the rise to the idea of the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF). It was created on 1 April 2016.

On May 6, 2020, the fund was rechristened and the personnel from the Navy and Airforce were also included under the fund. Under the ex-gratia emoluments, the compensation is given as follows: Fatal - Rs 8 Lakh; Disability above 60 per cent and Invalided Out - Rs 8 Lakh; Disability below 60 per cent - Rs 4 Lakh.

The investments are in the form of FDs and only in Nationalised Banks. Around 1,217 Battle Casualties (BCs) (all post-2016 cases) have been paid compensation so far.

IMAGE: PTI