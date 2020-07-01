Rajnath Singh To Make 1st Ladakh Visit Post-LAC Faceoff On July 3; COAS To Accompany Him

Amid the tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Naravane shall visit Ladakh on July 3. During this visit, they will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh. As per sources, senior Defence officials including the Northern Army Commander will accompany Singh and the COAS. This will be Singh's first visit to Ladakh since the faceoff with China commenced. On the other hand, General Naravane had visited Ladakh for two days in the previous week to take stock of the on-ground situation. He also interacted with the soldiers injured in the LAC violent faceoff at the Military Hospital in Leh.

The violent faceoff at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

Third senior military commander-level talks

As per sources, the meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 was held in a businesslike manner in view of the COVID-19 protocols. This was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues pertaining to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC. Sources revealed that both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. The third round of talks between the senior military commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC, sources added. India and China shall hold more meetings at the diplomatic and military level to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

