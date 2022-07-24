Rajnath Singh To Visit J&K Today For 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Event, Will Honour Martyrs

As the Indian Army is gearing up for commemorating the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be also arriving in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir marking a day-long visit on Sunday. Rajnath Singh will be on a special visit to the union territory for participating in the commemoration ceremony of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Jammu. He also tweeted about the same and confirmed his arrival.

"Tomorrow, 24th July, I shall be visiting Jammu to attend a programme commemorating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. Looking forward to it", he wrote.

Notably, Singh will be accompanied by Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale during the programme at the Gulshan ground near Jammu University. Many members of the party's J&K unit are also expected to attend the event which is said to have been organised by the Jammu Kashmir People's Forum, an organisation affiliated with RSS.

Later in the day, Singh is scheduled to visit the party office in Jammu where he will hold a meeting with BJP leaders regarding the preparations for the possible elections that can take place in the valley. Following this, he will depart from the Jammu airport for Delhi.

Take a look at his itinerary:

Arrival at Jammu airport - 10:45 AM

Arrival at the Gulshan Ground - 11:00 AM to 12:35 PM

Departure from the event - 12:35 PM

Reserved for lunch - 12:40 PM to 1:50 PM

Arrival at BJP office - 2:00 PM

Meeting with party leaders - 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Departure for Delhi - 3:30 PM

It is pertinent to note that a day after Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu, another Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will also arrive in Srinagar on Monday to flag off the BJP's Tiranga motorcyclists rally from the historic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk till the Kargil War Memorial.

Preparations are underway for the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas

In view to commemorate the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army has been making preparations for the event to be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial. It is said to be a three-day matter during which several programs will be held in the area and will be attended by dignitaries from the army and civil administration as well as the gallantry awardees and their families.

The day is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in 1999 and further to honour those bravehearts who laid their lives in the line of duty.



Image: PTI