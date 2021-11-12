Rajnath Singh Unveils Akhilesh Das Statue, Hails PM Modi For Defence Corridor In UP, TN

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit, which also happens to be his Parliamentary constituency. The Defence Minister, during his visit, unveiled the statue of former Union Minister Dr Akhilesh Das at the Babu Banarasi Das University, Lucknow. Rajnath Singh also attended a meeting that revolved around the UP Defence Industrial Corridor; where Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath also marked his presence.

The Defence Minister appreciated the active support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as two defence corridors had been put up in UP and Tamil Nadu.

Rajnath Singh unveils statue at Babu Banarasi Das University

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the Lucknow airport on Friday at 10.30 a.m. Post that, the Defence Minister headed to the consultation meeting. After that, he went to the Babu Banarasi Das University, a private university located in the capital city of Lucknow. This institution was established in 2010 by former Union Minister Akhilesh Das. The Defence Minister, upon his visit, took up the unveiling of the statue of the founder.

UP to push govt’s commitment to fulfil needs of the defence industry

While speaking at the UP Defence Industrial Corridor, Union Minister Rajnath Singh accorded confidence in UP and promised to develop a robust defence manufacturing system in the state. While going on to hail the support and unending cooperation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the Defence Minister said assured that the BJP government in UP was committed to meeting the requirements of the defence industry, which would push the nation to be more self-reliant.

While speaking at the event, UP CM Yogi Aditynath assured that the government in UP was marching towards industrial development and that the central government was backing every necessary step to fulfil such goals. He also reiterated the details of the work regarding the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Attended a meeting on promoting investments in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow today. I have full confidence that a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem will be developed in UP to realise the dream of a self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/Afp2LwH4ce — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2021

Rajnath Singh's Lucknow visit itinerary

On Saturday, Singh will attend the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony at the PTC Industries Complex on Kanpur Road, followed by a programme arranged by the Mamta Charitable Trust. According to the senior official, he will also launch a new branch of St Joseph's School.

On Sunday, he will attend the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council's Silver Jubilee festivities in Telibagh. Singh is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 4.20 p.m. on Sunday.

Image Credit - (ANI)