Rajnath Singh Urges Citizens To Take Pride In Nation's Triumphs At Republic Bharat Summit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami flagged off the Republic Bharat Summit by lighting lamps on Friday, September 16. In his keynote address at the Republic Bharat summit, Rajnath Singh said that with the 'nation first' approach, India can become developed.

Addressing the Republic Bharat Summit 'Rashtra Sarvopari' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Republic media group has won the trust of people in a short time. This media group has managed to reach the people. It is a matter of pride for the group." Speaking about the theme "Rashtra Sarvopari" (Nation First), he said, "As far as theme is concerned, it is important, there are no two ways about it."

Adding further he said, "Without the feeling of national pride, no country can make progress. We should keep the nation at the centre of all our efforts. This can help us to take the country to heights. We should keep striving to make the country supreme and developed. We should take a pledge to make India number one in education, agriculture, health, industries, technology and other sectors."

The Defence Minister said, "The coming 25 years termed as 'Amrit Kaal' by our Prime Minister. Everything he says reflects the "Nation first" approach. The nation first approach has been this government's approach. With the nation first approach, India can become developed."

"When the country was newly independent, it was weak I agree. But India was the number 6 economy in 1950. In 1960, it slipped to 8th. Then in later decades, India went out of the top 10 economies. After that, in the 90s economy gained strength again. Measures were taken under Atal Bihari Vajpayee for progress and development," Singh said.

He also lauded the infrastructure programme of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Now India is once again in the top 10 economies. In 2022, India has surpassed Britain and is in the top 5 economies in the world," Rajnath Singh said.

'GST has been instrumental'

Speaking about the achievements of PM Modi-led government, Singh said, "Economy made dynamic by the government. Structural reforms were carried out. The atmosphere for investment was created. The atmosphere for investment was also created." He further said, "In 2017, some economists and political parties opposed the GST. Today, I can say that due to this reform there is tax buoyancy in the country. GST has been instrumental."

"Rs 1.3 lakh crore GST collection done in the month of August. It is estimated that in October, it will cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It is through this tax collection developmental works are done. Welfare schemes carried out through tax collection," Singh said on the GST collection.

'Jan Dhan, Aadhaar & Mobile- 3 factors that pushed growth'

Recalling the meeting on the implementation of the Jan Dhan Yojana in the Republic Summit, the Defence Minister said that PM Modi called the programme a 'miracle'. Singh said, "I realised he not only wanted to make poor account holders but also stakeholders in the country's economy. That's why he launched the Jan Dhan Yojana."

"Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile, these three factors pushed digital economy... The delivery mechanism in the country has improved. Our delivery system is more transparent now and more effective. It is due to this, that the poor are receiving direct benefits (through DBT)," Rajnath Singh said.

'Rajiv Gandhi would have been happy had he been here today'

Recalling the era of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Singh said, "Rajiv Gandhi had said that only 15 paisa reaches the pocket of the poor if we send 100 paise. But now, I can say that with full belief that the total 100 paisa reaches pocket of poor if 100 paise sent by the government. I won't say that we have ended corruption, but we have taken steps in minimizing the corruption."

Adding further he said, "If Rajiv Gandhi would have been here, he would have been happy to see what our government have done, this is what I believe."

Centre's thrust on infrastructure

Rajnath Singh also asserted that the Centre has been pushing infrastructural development in the country. "Earlier, only the rich could take flights. But now, everyone can travel via air. Metro rail is now in smaller cities too. The government is working to develop world-class infrastructure quickly," Singh said at the Republic Bharat Summit.

He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's response. "During COVID-19, more than 80 crore people were provided food security. This has never happened in the history of India, or the world," the Defence Minister said. On inflation, he said, "Inflation has risen in India but it has not been allowed to get out of control."

"We want to be a superpower. We want to be ‘Vishwaguru’, but not just for ourselves. We want to be Vishwaguru for the welfare of the entire world." Rajnath Singh said.