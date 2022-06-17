In a massive development, the Centre on Thursday decided to increase the age limit of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. Speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that in the last 2 years, several aspirants had been unable to join the Army, and keeping their sensitivities in mind, a one-time relaxation was being announced to employ more youth into the forces.

"The Centre's new Agnipath scheme is an attempt to join the youth of India to the defence and service of the country. Agniveer will become a part of their personality. For the last 2 years, because there has not been an opportunity to join the Army, a lot of youth have been unable to, that is the truth," said Rajnath Singh.

He added, "Keeping the future of the youth in mind, on the directions of the Prime Minister, it has been decided that the age of the Agniveers will be increased from 21 to 23 years. This is a one-time relaxation that will allow several more to be inducted. The process of induction will start soon, I appeal to all to get prepared to join the Army."

Earlier, the government had debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers. The Centre had said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

How will Agnipath Scheme work?

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 23 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.

Under the scheme, most Indian soldiers will leave the service in just four years. Of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruited annually, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. 'Agniveers' will be paid a one-time 'SevaNidhi' package of Rs 11.71 Lakh, which will be exempt from Income Tax.

Giving out details about the timeline of the Agnipath recruitment, Vice Chief of Army of Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju said that the Indian Army is working on getting the first batch and that a recruitment rally will be conducted within 90 days. Notably, the Indian Armed forces aim to reduce the average age in the army with the Agnipath scheme.

"The average age of soldiers is approx 32-33 years. With the Agnipath scheme, in around 8-10 years, we'll be able to lower the profile of soldiers to approx 26 years. It'll make the Army fitter," said Lt Gen BS Raju. The Vice Chief of Army Staff has informed that the army is looking to recruit 40,000 people under the Agnipath scheme.