Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday visited late NCP leader DP Tripathi's family to pay his condolences. "He was one of my closest friends. Whenever he used to speak in Parliament, even if it was not my time to be there, I would still sit just to listen to him," remarked the Defence Minister as he remembered Tripathi. D P Tripathi died on Thursday in New Delhi at the age of 67 after suffering from prolonged illness.