Rajnath Singh Visits Visva-Bharati University, Urges Youth To Embody Tagore's Values

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Rabindra Bhavana, Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum. He also spoke at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University where he urged the youth to embody the values of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Rajnath Singh arrived by helicopter at the campus and discussed the University’s academic activities with Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. While addressing the convocation ceremony, the Defence minister exuded confidence in India’s growth and said that the country will be among the top economies of the world.

He quoted an international report and said, “As per the report in the next 4-5 years India will become the 3rd largest economy of the world." Rajnath Singh, who presided over the convocation ceremony of the University as chief guest, said that Bengal has two centres of pilgrimage -- one Ganga Sagar and the other Visva Bharati.

'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’

The Defence Minister also said that the country will become the world’s top economy in 2047. He said that the new education policy will lead to the holistic development of young minds.

"Tagore’s Visva Bharati shows us this path should be free from prison-like rooms," he said, talking about the Centre's 'Make In India and Make for the world' policies.

"Whatever everyone becomes in their lives, we should embody the values espoused by Gurudev," said the Defence Minister.

Recalling the quote of Gopal Krishna Gokhale -- 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’ -- he said the nation needs awareness in sectors like science and technology to lead the nation. He also said that Tagore was a poet, writer, composer, and philosopher who believed in bringing about transformation through social reforms.

Rajnath Singh remarked that India is following the marg darshan of the “great humanists” as it moves ahead. The Defence Minister also said that the bard was in favour of the modern industrial revolution which entailed that the science and technology sector go hand in hand. Whatever one becomes in his or her life whether a scientist, engineer or doctor, we should embody the values given by Guru Rabindranath Tagore, he stated.