Rajnath Singh Warns Pak, China Against 'nefarious Activities', Says 'We Will Retaliate'

Addressing the IAF Passing Out Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning to China and Pakistan. Hitting out at China, the Defence Minister said that in times of crisis like COVID-19, this attitude of China shows the intension of that country. He said, "We are ready to respond to any transgression, aggression or unilateral action at the international borders."

Rajnath Singh issues warning to China & Pak

Rajnath Singh said, "Although India believes in finding a solution to every problem by holding peaceful talks, but we will not hesitate before retaliating. Currently, both countries are communicating via military and diplomatic channels."

Slamming Pakistan for its terrorist activities, the Defence Minister said, "In the western sector, our neighbours keep doing some nefarious activities on the border.'' Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is fighting a proxy war using terrorists even after losing 4 wars with India. "India is ready and prepared for every situation," the Minister added.

Speaking about the current terrorism situation at the international border, the Defence Minister said that India is taking effective action against terrorists not only within the country, but also by crossing the border. He said, "In Balakot, the Indian Airforce has taken effective action against terrorism and made the whole world aware of the strength of the Indian Army and its strong intentions against terrorism."

Rajnath Singh reviews IAF Passing Out Parade

During his address, Rajnath Singh congratulated all the cadets for successfully completing their pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets for various branches in Indian Air Force. At the Passing Out Parade, he conferred President's Commission to the graduating trainees. The parade at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad included the presentation of Wings and Brevets to the flight cadets for completing flying and navigation training.

Rajnath Singh said, "Today when this prestigious academy of the Air Force is just a few steps away from its Golden Jubilee, let us pledge to take the safety, honour and dedication of our nation to new heights."

