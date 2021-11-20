Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over Attempts To Destabilise Peace In India: 'We'll Hit Back'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the inauguration of ‘Sainik Samman Yatra’ at Munakot in Pithoragarh, stated that Uttarakhand will soon have its fifth Dham after the 'Sainya Dham' is constructed and opened to visitors. Hailing braveheart efforts and zeal of the Indian Army, Singh claimed Pakistan indulges in maximum efforts to 'destabilize peace in India'. Hinting the border clash with China, he vouched for the country's zeal and competence to retaliate.

Pursuant to national security and retaliation by armed forces, Singh said, "Pakistan makes all efforts to destabilize peace in India, but we have sent a clear message to them that we will hit back. This is a new and powerful India."

"We can do both- surgical and airstrikes if needed," he added.

Speaking on the neighbouring countries and the nation's outlook towards them, the Defence Minister affirmed that India is determined to maintain good ties with all its neighbours. He stated with immense pride that the country has never initiated attacks or stepped on sovereign soil.

"But there are few neighbours who do not understand how to behave with fellow neighbours," he said.

'India-Nepal ties are unbreakable'

Recalling his recent meeting with Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Singh affirmed that India and Nepal ties stand 'unbreakable' as both nations share a relationship that has stemmed out of culture.

Singh further mentioned his recent visit to the revamped Rezang La war memorial in Ladakh in honour of the 1962 Rezangla La Battle, wherein India gave a bloody nose to the intruding Chinese troops during the 1962 India-China war and border clash.

"On Nov 18, I went to Rezang LA where I was told that about the miracle done by 124 jawans of the 13 Kumaon Battalion. It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were martyred but they killed over 1200 Chinese soldiers," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh addresses ‘Sainik Samman Yatra’ in Uttarakhand

Terming the state as 'Dev bhumi' (land of God), Singh asserted that with the erection of the 'Sainya Dham', Uttarakhand will be referred to as 'veer bhumi' (heroic land) too. In addition, Rajnath Singh noted that the Dham will boast of soil from martyrs' homeland and suggested that names of martyrs along with their villages' names should be inscribed at the upcoming Dham.

During his address, Singh stated that the Centre assented to the revision of pension schemes of three Armed Forces in December 2020. He mentioned that the ruling BJP-led government has realised many dreams and pending assignments that were abandoned and unattended for forty years.