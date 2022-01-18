Rajnath Singh Writes To Tamil Nadu, WB CMs On R-day Tableaux Snub, Explains Reasons

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the Republic Day tableaux controversy. In a letter to two states, Singh asserted that the decisions to select tableaux for the Republic Day parade are taken as per detailed guidelines and seeking their participation in the grand event. The letters from the Defence Minister comes amid a political row over the rejection of tableau proposals from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

It is pertinent to note that Bengal’s entry showcased the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army to the Independence movement. Tamil Nadu’s design, on the other hand, featured prominent freedom fighters such as VO Chidambaranar, who founded the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company in 1906 during the Indian Independence movement to compete against the British. On Monday, the politics over the Republic Day parade tableaux exclusion intensified with Stalin joining Mamata Banerjee in seeking PM Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention.

Rajnath Singh's letter to MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee

In response, Rajnath Singh, in his letter to Banerjee, underlined that the Modi government holds Netaji in high regard and observes his birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas'. Singh also stated that from now on, Republic Day celebrations will begin with his birth anniversary and conclude on January 30. The Defence Minister added that the process to select tableaux for the Republic Day parade is transparent and follows set guidelines.

“A committee comprising personalities from the spheres of art, culture, music and dance examines design proposals sent in by the states and decides on which ones to be selected,” he said in his letter.

Further, Rajnath Singh said that this year 12 design proposals have been cleared out of entries by 29 states and Union Territories. He also added that the tableau of the Central Public Works Department pays respects to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. Singh hoped that his letter would address Bengal’s concerns and invited the state government to join the Republic Day Celebrations.

In the letter to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, the Defence Minister stressed that the selection of tableaux is done as per the laid-out guidelines. He stated that while the state's design cleared the first three rounds of meetings, it could not make it to the final list of 12 selected tableaux. “This is also to bring to your kind info that during the last few years, tableaux from the State govt of Tamil Nadu has been selected for participation in R-Day during 2017, 2019,2020, & 2021,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further added in the letter to Stalin.

(Image: PTI)