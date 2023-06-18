Rajnath Singh's Advice To Civil Services Aspirants, Says Recall Gandhi's Talisman Whenever In Doubt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday invoked Mahatma Gandhi's Talisman and urged the young civil servants and the aspirants to "recall the face of the poorest man" whenever in doubt.

Addressing a gathering of successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and civil services aspirants, Singh said, "At the time of making a decision, remember the statement of Mahatma Gandhi, in which he had advised to recall the face of the poorest man you have seen, and ask your heart that the step that you are mulling to take, how useful will it be for him, will it benefit him?" "Before we make any decision, we have to think what will be the effect of our decision on the person standing on the bottom rung of the society. The day from which you start working with this thought, believe me, you will get a sense of self-satisfaction," Singh said.

The current Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, Singh is the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the stature of India in the international forum has risen in the past nine years and the world now listens to it attentively.

He emphasised that now a superpower like the United States of America (USA) prepares diligently to welcome and host India's Prime Minister and the foreign media also shares the country's success stories.

"A huge responsibility is on your shoulders. You are going to serve at a time when the country has entered the 'Amrit Kaal'. When you will be at the end of your term by 2047, the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence.

"I would like you to be prepared for the upcoming challenges. Together we can face them and take India on the path of a developed nation," the Defence minister said.

Giving a piece of advice to future officers, he said, "You also have to keep in mind to listen carefully to good points suggested by a public representative, and if it is appropriate, then implement it. The public representative will definitely raise the issues related to the people in front of you. So, you have to work together with the public representatives in your area." Suggesting his audience to keep the "child within them alive", Singh said, "There will be different types of challenges in front of you. I urge you that no matter how many challenges and difficulties come, never allow the child within you to die." Speaking on the "moral dilemma", the Defence minister said, "At times, there comes a turn in life, where you do not understand what to do. A situation of moral dilemma arises," and cited an Urdu couplet: 'Mukhtasar si zindagi ke ajeeb afsaane hai! Yahan teer bhi chalaane hai, aur parinde bhi bachaane hai’.

He also urged the audience not to leave their conscience.

"I have one request to all of you and that is to never leave your conscience. If you walk with your conscience, then difficulties may arise, but you will also see the path to come out from those difficult times. I can say this from my own experience," he added.

Admiring the phenomenal performance of women in the civil services exam in recent years, Singh said, girls occupying the top three positions, and 14 girls in the top 25 ranks, present the picture of changing India, a new India.

"Our daughters have brought laurels whenever they got the opportunity," Singh added.